Gov. Walker gets in heated argument over AHCA with Fox Valley Democrat

Appleton (WQOW) -- Tempers flared in northeast Wisconsin Friday over the American Health Care Act passed by House Republicans this week.



Governor Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) lost his cool with a Democratic county executive who confronted him on the legislation in Appleton.

Governor Walker was there for a tourism event and as he approached the cameras to talk with the local media, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (D) shook his hand and essentially started asking him to reject the House Republican healthcare bill.

The following is an excerpt of their conversation:

Nelson: Can you commit to....

Walker: If you want to have a press conference, he'll have a press conference. No, no. If the County Executive wants to have a press conference on something else, you can talk to him later. But if you want to steer away from tourism, we can do that.

Nelson: This is a big deal, 300,000 people in Northeast Wisconsin....

Walker: If you want to run for Congress, you had your chance. If you want to run for Congress you had your chance. If you want to run for Congress you had your chance. It's not in front of us right now, it's not in front of the state.

Nelson: What is your plan?

Walker: The plan is we're going to wait to see what the Senate and President do and then see from there. So just to be clear the county executive wants to take away from tourism to play a political stunt that has nothing to do with what we're talking about today.

That only comprised about 40 seconds of a nearly four-minute conversation.

Nelson lost to Republican Mike Gallagher in last November's election for the open 8th district congressional seat.

Friday's challenge of Walker is already being seen by some pundits as a possible sign he may try to challenge the Governor at the ballot box in 2018.