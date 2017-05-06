Farmers Market season kicks off in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's a sure sign spring is here and summer is right around the corner. The Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market is back and open for business.



Saturday was the first sale of the season, and while it is still early, there were about 20 vendors selling early season produce like rhubarb, garlic and flowers, while others sampled homemade honey, syrup and jam.



One customer told News 18 he waits all year for this day.



"This is like my Christmas for local celebration," said Eau Claire resident, Clayton Yeazle. "It's like the community getting back out after the winter dormancy. I am just so excited to be here."



The market runs each Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of May at Phoenix Park.



From June 1 - October 29, the market is open Wednesdays, 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Thursdays 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

