Special Olympic athletes shine in the Chippewa Valley

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Saturday's sun was as warm as the hundreds of smiling faces competing, as Special Olympic athletes had their time to shine.



Eau Claire's own Bob Bradovich was emcee of the event as more than 260 athletes competed at Chippewa Falls High School in their favorite events like softball toss and javelin throwing.



The athletes competing are part of region three of Special Olympics which includes 18 counties, with participants from as far north as Superior and south as far as Trempealeau County.



Organizers said it is enjoyable to see friendships created, while athletes said it feels good to be included.



"One of the few opportunities they get to come and meet their other competitors from the region, and they make friends since they are from such a large geographic region," said event organizer Melissa Maxwell. "They get to come together, and see each other, and compete against each other and have a really good time."



Zack Johannsen has competed in Special Olympics for several years.



"My favorite part about Special Olympics is just fighting the good fight and being the best you can be," Johannsen said.



On Saturday, May 13, you can go to any Mega Holiday gas station to fulfill the dreams of more than 1,000 Special Olympics athletes in the Eau Claire area and beyond. Mega Holiday gas stations will be staffed by volunteers from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. that day to pump your gas, wash windows and grill burgers and brats. All proceeds from lunch, and 5 cents from every gallon of gas pumped will be donated to Special Olympics WI. Law Enforcement volunteers and community groups will also be working alongside Special Olympics athletes during the event.