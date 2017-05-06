Jackson Co. woman arrested for 5th OWI

WI State Patrol (Press Release) -- Dawn M Sprinkle, 47 years of age, from Black River Falls has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense.



At 02:45 hours on Saturday, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle that had been parked at two flashing yellow lights for a significant amount of time. The vehicle pulled into a parking lot on Hwy 54, west of I-94, in Black River Falls.



Field sobriety tests were conducted and at 03:00 hours the trooper advised the driver was under arrest for OWI. The driver, Dawn M. Sprinkle age 47 of Black River Falls, was charged with OWI 5th offense.



Ms. Sprinkle refused a blood draw, a warrant was obtained and she was transported without incident, to Black River Memorial Hospital for a legal blood draw. Ms. Sprinkle was transported to the Jackson County jail, where she remains incarcerated.