Kentucky Derby event benefits Bob's House For Dogs

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's called the most exciting two minutes in sports, as 20 horses make a run for the roses.



In Eau Claire, some people watched this year's Kentucky Derby in support of a good cause.



More than 100 people celebrated the derby at Wild Ridge Golf Course by playing games, eating derby-inspired food and watching the race.



Organizer Lee Heike said the organization hoped to raise $20,000, all of which will benefit Bob's House For Dogs.



He said it is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.



Bob's House For Dogs is an organization that helps older dogs, and dogs with special needs to make them more adoptable.



"We try to take time to have fun because we do very serious work at Bob's House, and so to come out on an afternoon where it is sunny and beautiful and take part in something that is happy is a wonderful time," Heike said.



Bob's House For Dogs is always in need of donations. If you want to help out, click here.