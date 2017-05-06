Family pet dies in Black River Falls garage fires

Jackson County (WQOW) -- The Black River Falls Fire Department was called to a structure fire Saturday afternoon in the Township of Irving after a passing motorist spotted the blaze.



According to the press release, when crews arrived at the scene on Nichols Road they found two garages fully engulfed in flames. The BRFFD said the garages, and everything inside of them, are a total loss.



Officials also said the detached single-story home nearby sustained some fire and heat damage to its exterior, as well. They don't know the damage estimate yet, but they said the property is insured.



No civilians or firefighters were injured in the blaze, though one family pet did die. The Red Cross is now helping the family.



Crews were on the scene for about three and a half hours and used nearly 17,500 gallons of water to put out the fire. They said they were assisted by the Melrose Fire Department and DNR Fire Control.