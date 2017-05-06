Gaelin Elmore Transfers to East Carolina

Minneapolis (WQOW) -- Somerset High School grad Gaelin Elmore has made his transfer decision.

Elmore announces via Twitter today that he'll play for the East Carolina University Pirates in 2017. Elmore played three seasons with the Minnesota Golden Gophers - in his Junior season he had 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks, along with 3 fumble recoveries.

As a grad transfer, Elmore is eligible to play next season.