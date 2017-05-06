Fishing Season kicks off in Wisconsin

Rib Mountain (WAOW) -- The long-awaited fishing season kicked off in Wisconsin Saturday.



Governor Scott Walker said hundreds of thousands of anglers from out of state come to town every year to hit to lakes and rivers.

Each body of water has its own specific rules when it comes to what you can and can't do. That information can be found on the Wisconsin DNR's website.

Dozens of anglers hit the water at Bluegill Bay Park in Rib Mountain, including 16-year-old George Purdy.

"I've been fishing my whole life," he said. "I would have to say my uncle got me into fishing, like bluegill fishing and stuff like that. And he took me to Canada and we small-mouth fished, and I just fell in love with it."

He's from Appleton, but has a cabin in the Wausau area.

"I fish all the time," he said. "If I'm not fishing I'm golfing. So, I love it out here."

According to the governor, 193,000 jobs in the Badger State depend on tourism. Fishing Season plays a large role in that.