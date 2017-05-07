Eau Claire Marathon means big business for local economy

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you noticed it was a bit difficult to drive around Eau Claire on Sunday it's because runners were ruling the road.



"I guess I enjoy the camaraderie the most," said participant Nicole Steinmetz. "Usually the weather is beautiful, and it's just great to be with friends and other runners."



The Eau Claire Marathon features more than 4,000 runners. Joining them were nearly 20,000 spectators lining the streets.



"This community has really embraced it," said race director Pat Toutant. "The neighborhoods are coming alive, people are having cookouts in the front yard. A day like today is full of wonderful energy for everybody."

That energy means big business for Eau Claire.



"The Eau Claire Marathon, we see us having the potential to truly become even more of a destination event," said Linda John with Visit Eau Claire. "It is doing so on its own merits. We want to help them do that as well. Right now it brings in over $300,000 to our economy."



She said this event is a kickoff to summer tourism in Eau Claire.



"It shows off our community to visitors who could become potential students or business owners or residents," John said. "They might choose to retire here, so it's a way to show off our community at its best."



Even those who laced up their shoes for the run are thankful for the bottom dollar benefit.



"I think it just brings a lot of people to enjoy even the hotels and brings in revenue for the area," said Steinmetz.



When the race was over, and the celebration was underway, even the champion of the 26 mile race, David Luy, who came from some 230 miles away, could feel the love in the Chippewa Valley.



"I had such a great time with it last year, and all the people that I met, and made good relationships with, so I had to come back this year there is no reason not to," Luy said.



As last years winner defended his title, Eau Claire made its mark as a top running destination.