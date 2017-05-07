Potential paving scam circling Antigo

Antigo (WAOW) -- There is a possible paving scam in Langlade County. Victor Zima, who lives on the south side of Antigo, believes he was scammed out of $9,350.

He said men posing as contractors went to his house when he was out of town and only his wife was home. They were posing as contractors, according to Zima.

"This paving company, supposedly, they drove up, they had extra gravel. They decided to stop here to see if we wanted some gravel," Zima said Sunday. "My wife agreed and pretty soon they brought in another truck and another truck. And they did the job - but it was a whole sham."

He said the sham was evident due to the poor quality, and the misleading paperwork.

A supervisor at Duffek's Sand and Gravel in Antigo said the job should have cost less than $3,000, but the alleged impostors charged him nearly $10,000.

Additionally, Zima said the paperwork didn't add up.

"They made [my wife] sign a proposal after she gave them a check," he said. "To make it look like it was accepted in a legal manner."

The name on the paperwork is Steve Joles, and there is an address listed in Wisconsin Dells. Zima said his brother, who lives near the area, drove by the address, and it's a vacant lot.

Newsline 9 reached out to multiple phone numbers associated associated with Steve Joles Paving. Several were disconnected, and others reached individuals who claimed to have no idea about the company, or a person by the name of Steve Joles.

Zima said the men were driving a truck with "Larry King" printed on the side.

If you believe you have fallen victim to a similar situation, please call our newsroom at (715) 842-9293.