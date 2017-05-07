Cadott Archery Heading Back to Nationals

Cadott (WQOW) -- Back in 2014, the Cadott Archery team had won 6 State titles in 9 years, appearing at the National competition 8 straight times. Since then, the faces have changed, but the results are staying the same.

This year's edition of the Cadott National Team is coming off of their 9th State Championship in the past 12 years, their 4th straight overall. But this team isn't just concerned with maintaining their level of excellence - it's all about giving back to a sport and a tradition that they love - and handing it down to the next group.

"We have brothers and sisters that are competing in it now, and we've actually had kids that have been in my program that are volunteer coaches now," Head Coach Scott Christenson explains, "So kids are coming back to the program, which is really good to see because we have a lot of kids. I can't do it all myself, so it's nice to have the help, and we also have a really good group of young kids coming up, so they're very competitive, they want to be good at it, they're always at practice. The kids really enjoy the sport and we've had good backing through the community, so it's been crazy."



"It's great to see it grow in the past years, I think we've gotten a lot better," says senior archer Ty Weiss, "It's a great experience, it's alot of fun, this is something I'll remember for probably the rest of my life. I definitely enjoy every single moment of it. It's something that I put time in because I cared about it. It's a great way to represent our school and it's so much fun. It's great."



As far as the National Competition itself, this Senior class has plenty of experience competing at that stage - so the expectations are to improve upon last year's finish.

"Our expectation this year is to shoot a team score of 3400," Christenson says, "Last year we were able to do that and we were 7th overall, and we were really only 19 points shy of the National Championship, which, y'know, between 12 kids, that's a couple points a piece, and you're right there, so our goal is 3400 and we'll see what happens when we get there."

Nationals get underway this Thursday, May 11, in Louisville Kentucky.

