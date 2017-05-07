STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WIAA Press Release) — Sixteen senior girls and 16 senior boys from Mercer to Darlington have been selected as recipients of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Scholar Athlete Award underwritten by Marshfield Clinic.

Included in this year’s group of Scholar Athlete winners will be the 1,000th statewide recipient since the program began in 1984.

To determine the top 32 finalists, four boys and four girls were selected--based on both athletic and academic achievement-- from each of four WIAA divisions. “These extraordinary student athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” said Tom Shafranski, Assistant Director of the WIAA. “Seventeen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is an amazing 3.95. All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 317 varsity letters during their first 3-1/2 years of high school. That’s an average of 10 letters per athlete, and we have not yet completed our spring sports season.”

An all-time record 861 seniors were nominated for the 2017 WIAA Scholar Athlete Award by 439 high schools throughout the state.

The 2017 WIAA Scholar Athlete Award winners, as well as their families and school representatives, will be recognized at an awards ceremony Sunday, May 7 at the Jefferson Street Inn in Wausau.

Each 2017 WIAA Scholar Athlete Award recipients will receive a medallion and certificate, and will take with them a special plaque for display in their school’s trophy case. Keynote speaker will be eight-time LPGA Champion and former WIAA Girl’s Golf State Champion, Sherri Steinhauer.

A live webcast of the awards ceremony will be available at www.wiaawi.org during and after the ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. The ceremony will also be aired on FS Wisconsin Saturday, May 13 at 9:30 p.m.

All student athletes nominated for the award by their high school athletic directors will be presented with a medal at their school in a manner to be determined by the school administration recognizing them as their school’s top male or female scholar athlete.

This year’s list of state scholar athletes features these items of interest:

• Of the 439 high schools submitting nominations this year, five schools had a WIAA Scholar Athlete finalist for the first time in the 34-year history of the WIAA Scholar Athlete program.

• Cudahy High School has its first WIAA Scholar Athlete, Bailey Eichner.

• Emily Hafemann is the first WIAA Scholar Athlete from Martin Luther High School.

• Hayward High School produced its first two scholar athletes in 2017—Xavier Cummings and Lauren Tremblay.

• Phelps High School had its first WIAA Scholar Athlete, Sawyer Rosner.

• Morgan Reinwand is the first WIAA Scholar Athlete from Loyal High School.

• Darlington High School’s ninth WIAA Scholar Athlete is Will Schwartz.

• Anthony Hendrickson is the eighth WIAA Scholar Athlete from Pecatonica High School.

• Stevens Point Area Senior High’s eighth WIAA Scholar Athlete is Emily Luetschwager.

2017 Scholar-Athlete Award Winners

DIVISION 1 – BOYS

Zachary Clayton, Oconomowoc, Oconomowoc High School

Cole Sandvold, Oconomowoc, Arrowhead High School

Calvin Schneider, Oregon, Oregon High School

Danny VandenBoom, Combined Locks, Kimberly High School

DIVISION 1 – GIRLS

Cami Davre, Whitefish Bay, Whitefish Bay High School

Caitlin Locante, Brookfield, Brookfield Central High School

Emily Luetschwager, Stevens Point, Stevens Point Area Senior High

Alyson Weum, Stoughton, Stoughton High School

DIVISION 2 – BOYS

Xavier Cummings, Hayward, Hayward High School*

Adam Kinyon, Lomira, Lomira High School

Clark Otte, Sheboygan Falls, Sheboygan Falls High School

Logan Walzer, Lodi, Lodi High School

DIVISION 2 – GIRLS

Bailey Eichner, Cudahy, Cudahy High School*

Emily Hafemann, Hales Corners, Martin Luther High School*

Brita Hovde, Madison, Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart

Lauren Tremblay, Hayward, Hayward High School*

DIVISION 3 – BOYS

Cole Bay, Glidden, Chequamegon High School

Jordan Blanchard, Coleman, Coleman High School

Kamren Bornbach, Stratford, Stratford High School

Will Schwartz, Darlington, Darlington High School

DIVISION 3 – GIRLS

Amanda Kind, Marathon, Marathon High School

Brittany Schaller, Elkhart Lake, Howards Grove High School

Sydney Staver, Mineral Point, Mineral Point High School

Katie Van Scyoc, Markesan, Lourdes Academy

DIVISION 4 – BOYS

Caiden Haake, Pepin, Pepin High School

Anthony Hendrickson, Hollandale, Pecatonica High School

Sawyer Rosner, Phelps, Phelps High School*

Logan Scoville, De Soto, De Soto High School

DIVISION 4 – GIRLS

Mackinzie Fall, Clayton, Clayton High School

Morgan Reinwand, Loyal, Loyal High School*

Katie Stegeman, Coleman, Suring High School

Sydney Thompson, Mercer, Mercer High School

*indicates that the student is that school’s first statewide winner.