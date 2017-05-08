Beaver Dam schools to resume classes Monday after email threat shuts down schools

Beaver Dam (WKOW) -- Classes will be back in session Monday in Beaver Dam after an email threat forced officials to close all schools Friday.

Police and district officials said the threat to harm staff and students with guns and explosives was specific to the fifth period Friday, which is lunchtime.

Police Chief John Kreuziger said students, teachers, and staff can rest easy when they return to the classroom.

"We want to reassure the students, parents, and staff that their safety and peace of mind is of importance to us at the Beaver Dam Police Department," Kreuziger said.

Authorities have identified the persons involved and feel there is no longer a threat to the schools. However, as a precaution, Kreuziger said they are increasing security around the schools.

"As a result of threats made against the Beaver Dam school district on Friday, May 5, the Beaver Dam Police Department will be doing extra patrols in and around the Beaver Dam school district on Monday, May 8th."

Police questioned two high school students, but did not arrest them. Authorities have also identified a third person involved, a 15-year-old living in Las Vegas.

"There was some information in the initial emails in the threat that had mentioned a name. And we did some checking on some Facebook and we came up with some connections. And we went to the house to see if they had any additional information, and they knew what we were talking about. So we ended up making contact with the suspect," Kreuziger said.

Kreuziger said the three teens are friends, but he doesn't know how they became friends. He says he spoke with the young man and his father over the phone and they are cooperating with local authorities.

Kreuziger said he's comfortable that there is no longer a threat to the community.

"We believe that the potential threats encountered on May 5th were resolved and it is now to the point that the schools can resume normal duties."

Kreuziger said all three juveniles will be charged in the next few days depending on how long it takes to complete the follow-up investigation.

The Beaver Dam Unified School District has about 3,400 students enrolled at 10 schools.