Supporters, demonstrators attend Madison police's mounted patrol open house

Madison (WKOW) -- Madison Police Department is showing off a special team of officers working to keep the city safe, but that special event is also coming with some criticism from one group in the community.



People came out to the Mounted Patrol Unit's farm in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon for an open house. It's a chance to see how police officers train horses to help with things like crowd control, which they demonstrated. Mounted patrol officers say the horses also help in search missions.



"Being that the riders are so much higher up in the air, they have a different perspective," says Sgt. Shawn Engel. "We've been able to recover people that way and get them back to the care that they need."

Chief Mike Koval says many people approach the officers on the horses, helping them connect with the community.

"It's really a mechanism for building community while keeping people safe," Koval says.



Not everyone is pleased with the Mounted Patrol Unit's event. A group of demonstrators showed up with signs in support of Tony Robinson. Officer Matt Kenny, who shot and killed the man in 2015, is a member of the mounted patrol. The group is urging the police department to fire Kenny.



Chief Koval said earlier this year, Kenny will stay on mounted patrol through the year, pending a decision on whether he'll return to beat patrol.