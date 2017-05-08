Children's Museum of Eau Claire's Special Kids Night: Astronaut Camp

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Children's Museum of Eau Claire is looking to give your child an out of this world experience.

Monday night, from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., the Children's Museum is offering an "Astronaut Camp" as a part of the museum's "Play for All" program. The event celebrates families of children with special needs.

This event is specially organized to provide a safe and welcoming environment for kids who need relief from extra stimuli.

Visitors of Monday night's event will get free admission to all three floors of the Children's Museum, along with a pizza party. Sounds and lighting will be modified, and there will be extra staff on hand for any support your child may need.

This event is closed to the public, and space is limited, so preregistration is required. You can do that HERE. Parents cal also call the museum at 715-832-5437.