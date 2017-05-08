Stevens Point, Wausau participate in "Global 6K for Water"

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- Several Wisconsin cities, including Stevens Point and Wausau, participated in a world-wide run to raise awareness about the need for clean water in Africa.

The two locations were both local players in the World Vision "Global 6K for Water."

It's a 6K rather than a 5K because that's the average distance mothers and children walk in Africa to get drinking water.

The Stevens Point crew took trying to understand that struggle even further by carrying a child during part of the walk.

"Giving him a break and taking turns carrying him," said ToriLynn Schneider, the local organizer of the event. "Because he's going to be our tangible representation of what these moms are dealing with when they're coming back from the watering hole with their cans of water."

The entry fee covers the cost of a lifetime supply of clean water for one child in Africa.