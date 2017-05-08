MUST SEE: Group offers yoga amongst bunnies

(WQOW) -- You've likely heard about goat yoga already, but what about bunny yoga?
Yes, that's a thing now too. Some yoga fans in Kansas City are doing their routines and bunnies relax alongside them. It was all part of an event called "Bunnies, Buns and Yoga". The event was a fundraiser for a group that cares for domestic rabbits.
