5/8: Shine Blue for the Badge

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- MACS Student Ambassadors and Chi Hi Apollo students are working on a project called Shine Blue for the Badge.

This is student-driven Law Enforcement Appreciation Project. They have been working with the Chippewa Falls Police Department, the Chippewa Co. Sheriff's Dept and Lake Hallie PD. But the blue light bulbs are a symbol of support to law enforcement nation-wide, so this sale supports any law enforcement agency.

They will be selling blue LED light bulbs from April 28 to May 13 at various locations around Chippewa Falls for $6 each. This will give our community a chance to visibly show our local law enforcement our appreciation during Police Appreciation Week, May 14-20.

LOCATIONS:

McDonell High and Chi Hi School Offices -- M-F May 1-12 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Micon Cinema - Chippewa Falls -- Friday, May 12 from 6:15 to 9:30 p.m.

Blain's Farm & Fleet - Lake Hallie -- Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the Jason S. Zunker Memorial Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation of Chippewa County. Jason Zunker was a Deputy Sheriff with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department when he struck & killed in 2008 during a traffic stop on Highway 53, north of the Chippewa Falls.

Grants from this endowment fund support law enforcement and safety programs and projects, scholarships for high school graduates that have been accepted into law enforcement programs, as well as other programs and projects serving Chippewa County.

For any questions about the program, you can send an email to THIS ADDRESS. Also, visit the MACS WEBSITE.

If you have any questions, feel free to call or text the MACS Ambassador coordinator 715 828-8631 or SEND AN EMAIL.