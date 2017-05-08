Adopt-A-Pet: Abby

Meet our Pet of the Day: Abby!

Abby is a whippet mix. She is such a loving dog. Always excited to see you. However, with that comes her separation anxiety. She has been adopted out a couple times already, but obviously has been returned. Abby is about 5 years old and she is already spayed. She would also do best in a home where she is the only child.

If you're interested in Abby, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.