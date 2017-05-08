State may have collected record amount of unused medications - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

State may have collected record amount of unused medications

Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Department of Justice said a preliminary tally shows people around Wisconsin may have turned over a record amount of unused medications during a drug take-back day last month.

The DOJ said preliminary estimate people dropped off 66,039 pounds of medications at more than 300 receptacles around the state during drug take-back events on April 29.

The record is 64,247 pounds, set on a drug-take back day in spring 2016.

The drugs have been boxed and secured in three semi-trailers for transport to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where the drugs will be incinerated. Covanta Energy will provide the official weight of the drugs.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.