ALERT: "High fire danger", burning not advised

Wisconsin (WQOW) - A word of caution to pass along: wind and low humidity may create dangerous fire conditions on Monday.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources "Burning Restrictions and Fire Activity" page, most of western and northwestern Wisconsin are under "very high" fire danger, and burning is not advised.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.