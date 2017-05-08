ALERT: "High fire danger", burning not advised - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

ALERT: "High fire danger", burning not advised

Wisconsin (WQOW) - A word of caution to pass along: wind and low humidity may create dangerous fire conditions on Monday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources "Burning Restrictions and Fire Activity" page, most of western and northwestern Wisconsin are under "very high" fire danger, and burning is not advised.

