Two men seriously injured in motorcycle-minivan crash in Nelson

Nelson (WQOW) - On Sunday, shortly before 2:30 p.m., Buffalo County sheriff's deputies responded to a crash involving a minivan and two motorcycles in the Township of Nelson.

According to a press release, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department said 17-year-old Danielle Farmer, from Eau Claire, and her passenger, a 16-year-old from Eau Claire, were traveling southbound on Highway 35 and attempted to make a left turn onto Highway 25.

Police said Farmer failed to yield for oncoming northbound traffic from Highway 35. Authorities said 26-year-old Michael Brew, from Farmington, MN, and 48-year-old Gregory Grobe, from Farmington, MN, were driving their motorcycles on northbound Highway 35 when they both hit the front of Farmer's minivan and were thrown from their motorcycles.

Authorities said Brew and Grobe were flown by helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police said both were not wearing helmets.

Buffalo County sheriffs deputies said Farmer and her passenger were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.