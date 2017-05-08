Gander Mountain in Eau Claire will stay open, according to new owner Camping World

(WQOW) - Gander Mountain's website said its locations nationwide are going out of business, but the CEO of Camping World, which just acquired the chain, said that's not true and also said the Eau Claire location is one that will be saved.

In a video posted to Twitter, the head of Camping World, Marcus Lemonis, said at least 70 gander mountain stores will survive, and he said the stores will operate as Gander Mountain, but inventory will probably will be trimmed down.

Monday morning on Twitter, Lemonis listed six Wisconsin Gander Mountain locations that will remain open. They are:

Eau Claire

De Forest

Franklin

Kenosha

Onalaska

Rothschild

On Twitter, Lemonis also shared that the liquidators have exclusive use of the Gander Mountain website until May 18, which is why it reads like all stores are being shut down, nationwide.

The liquidators have exclusive the use of the website till may 18. https://t.co/QtCt60Nrnb — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 8, 2017