Eagle Valley Speedway Opens

Jim Falls (Brad Erickson) - The Eagle Valley Speedway opened the 2017 racing season and moved back to Sunday night on May 07, 2017. A nice car count and crowd enjoyed the fine weather as the WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, and Modifieds along with the Eagle Valley Hornets all took to the track.. Feature winners included Mike Anderson, Tommy Richards, Michael Truscott, Kyle Genett, George Richards, and Kasey Gross.

The Modifieds saw David Baxter score the heat win as Mike Anderson and Jake Miller led the field to green at feature time. It was Anderson who took the lead at the start and never looked back as the race was slowed only once by a spin by Mike Knopps. Anderson had the field covered as he crossed the finish line with a straightaway advantage over sixth starting Kevin Adams. Adams himself had a comfortable cushion over Miller as Baxter and Steve Lavasseur rounded out the top five.

The Super Stocks heats were won by Adam Soltis and Terran Spacek but it was pole sitter Tommy Richards who left little doubt of the outcome at the drop of the green at feature time. Richards drove out to the point and after a lap four caution for debris, he stretched his advantage significantly over Mark Stender. Following a good battle for position with Terry Kroening, Jeff Brauer found his way to third after starting sixth. Brauer closed on Stender and passed for the runner up position, Stender spun later in turn four and brought out the last caution of the event. Although Richards’ huge advantage was eliminated, he simply drove home comfortably to the checkers after the restart. Brauer finished a strong second over James Cimfl, Adam Soltis, and fifth finishing Lukas Koski.

The Midwest Modifieds heats were won by Shane Halopka, Nick Koehler, and Robert Wood and it was Wood who took early control of the feature from the pole. Michael Truscott raced from sixth to second early as Gunnar Watkins ran the low line in third. As the leaders drove hard on the high side, Truscott was able to use a lap five move and slip into the lead. A caution for the spinning Daniel Tautges however restored Wood to the point for the restart.

Wood used the highline to try to ward off Truscott but Truscott drove to the lead in turn three and four on a well executed slide job. Wood wasn’t quite finished though and immediately pulled off a brilliant crossover to pass Truscott back. Meanwhile, Nick Koehler used the racing action between the two front runners to his advantage and snuck by both down low. Truscott was able to wrestle second away from Wood and within one lap, pulled another power dive under the leader for first.

Jake Smith used the low line and gained ground, moving past Koehler into second prior to an unrelated turn two spin by another competitor, slowing the pace. The first attempt at a restart was aborted due to a spin near the back of the pack, but the second try saw the field go green. Truscott lead as Smith and Koehler attacked, making it three wide for the front coming off turn four to take the white flag. Truscott prevailed however, and regained control on the last circuit to lead the group to the checkers. Koehler was able to take second over Smith as Halopka and Grant Southworth rounded out the top five.

Danny Richards and Karl Genett won the Street Stock heats as the same two drivers led the pack to the start of the feature. Richards immediately took the lead and looked strong until he jumped the cushion on the high side of turns one and two a few laps into the event. Kyle Genett drove by to the lead and never looked back. Karl Genett moved to second as Cody Kummer found himself in third. A spinning Braden Brauer reset the field late, but the Gennetts had no issues with the restart as they drove one two to the finish. Danny Richards recovered to third as Kummer and Travis Hazelton finished in the top five.

Two heats of Hornets were won by Jason Junker and Kasey Gross as Gross made it a sweep on the night, leading every lap from the pole and never being seriously challenged for the win. Gross drove a flawless race as the others set sail to try to catch them. Sean Svee was second over Junker, Travis Hoff, and Jake Halterman.

The Eagle Valley Speedway will return to racing on May 14, 2017, as JP Mechanical presents all six classes with the WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, and Modifieds, along with the Eagle Valley Speedway Hornets all in action. Thanks go out to the fine sponsors each week, including Oium Blacktop and Kelly Oium Well Drilling and Pump Service who give away a bicycle to one boy and one girl every racing night.

WISSOTA Modifieds Feature (20 laps) 1. 57-Mike Anderson [1]; 2. 40-Kevin Adams [6]; 3. 65-Jake Miller [2]; 4. 35B-David Baxter [3]; 5. 99L-Steve Lavasseur [4]; 6. 93-Mike Knopps [5]; 7. 16C-Cole Varsho (DNF) [7]

Heat 1 (10 laps) 1. 35B-David Baxter [2]; 2. 65-Jake Miller [1]; 3. 57-Mike Anderson [7]; 4. 99L-Steve Lavasseur [5]; 5. 93-Mike Knopps [3]; 6. (DNF) 40-Kevin Adams [6]; (DNS) 16C-Cole Varsho

WISSOTA Super Stocks Feature (20 laps) 1. 7R-Tommy Richards [1]; 2. 34-Jeff Brauer [6]; 3. 245-James Cimfl [3]; 4. 9-Adam Soltis [5]; 5. 1-Lukas Koski [7]; 6. 52-Mark Stender [2]; 7. 22T-Terran Spacek [8]; 8. 23E-Terry Kroening [4]; 9. 10PIN-Keith Corcilius [10]; 10. (DNF) 42K-Michael Knudtson [9]; 11. (DNF) 27-Tony Falkner [11]

Heat 1 (10 laps) 1. 9-Adam Soltis [1]; 2. 7R-Tommy Richards [5]; 3. 245-James Cimfl [3]; 4. 1-Lukas Koski [2]; 5. 42K-Michael Knudtson [6]; 6. (DNF) 27-Tony Falkner [4]

Heat 2 (10 laps) 1. 22T-Terran Spacek [3]; 2. 23E-Terry Kroening [1]; 3. 34-Jeff Brauer [2]; 4. 52-Mark Stender [4]; 5. 10PIN-Keith Corcilius [5]

WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds Feature (15 laps) 1. 22T-Michael Truscott [6]; 2. 13-Nick Koehler [7]; 3. 21-Jake Smith [8]; 4. 3JR-Shane Halopka [3]; 5. 35-Grant Southworth [5]; 6. 39-Robert Wood [2]; 7. 2-Gunnar Watkins [4]; 8. 19P-Antonio Pintaro [11]; 9. 20-Denny Cutsforth [1]; 10. 6-Derek Haas [10]; 11. 27X-Calvin Iverson [9]; 12. 6H-Haas Steve [20]; 13. 87-Christopher Johnson [14]; 14. 63jr-Brady Larson [18]; 15. 31-Jason Vokovan [16]; 16. 15B-Jack Barta [13]; 17. 3D-Steven Dehler [19]; 18. 13M-John Mueller [17]; 19. (DNF) 26-Daniel Tautges [15]; 20. (DNF) 18-Tyler Werner [12]

Heat 1 (10 laps) 1. 3JR-Shane Halopka [4]; 2. 20-Denny Cutsforth [1]; 3. 27X-Calvin Iverson [6]; 4. 6-Derek Haas [2]; 5. 15B-Jack Barta [7]; 6. 31-Jason Vokovan [3]; 7. (DNF) 3D-Steven Dehler [5]

Heat 2 (10 laps) 1. 13-Nick Koehler [4]; 2. 35-Grant Southworth [1]; 3. 2-Gunnar Watkins [2]; 4. 19P-Antonio Pintaro [5]; 5. 87-Christopher Johnson [6]; 6. 13M-John Mueller [7]; (DNS) 6H-Haas Steve

Heat 3 (10 laps) 1. 39-Robert Wood [1]; 2. 22T-Michael Truscott [3]; 3. 21-Jake Smith [5]; 4. 18-Tyler Werner [6]; 5. 26-Daniel Tautges [4]; 6. (DNF) 63jr-Brady Larson [2]

WISSOTA Street Stocks Feature (15 laps) 1. 16X-Kyle Genett [4]; 2. 16K-Karl Genett [1]; 3. 3R-Danny Richards [2]; 4. 12-Cody Kummer [6]; 5. 2H-Travis Hazelton [8]; 6. 71H-Ron Hanestad [5]; 7. 4H-Dalton Hazelton [3]; 8. 53-Jake Hessler [7]; 9. 29-Armond Love [10]; 10. 5-Robert Seidler [9]; 11. 99-Ralph Stark [12]; 12. 34jr-Braden Brauer [11]

Heat 1 (10 laps) 1. 3R-Danny Richards [2]; 2. 12-Cody Kummer [1]; 3. 53-Jake Hessler [4]; 4. 4H-Dalton Hazelton [5]; 5. 5-Robert Seidler [3]; 6. 34jr-Braden Brauer [6]

Heat 2 (10 laps) 1. 16K-Karl Genett [2]; 2. 16X-Kyle Genett [1]; 3. 2H-Travis Hazelton [4]; 4. 71H-Ron Hanestad [5]; 5. 29-Armond Love [3]; 6. (DNF) 99-Ralph Stark [6]

WISSOTA Pure Stocks 1. 5R-George Richards [3]; 2. 49-Dean Pronschinske [2]; 3. 43R-Todd Roshell [5]; 4. 66T-James Thur [6]; 5. 28-Stefan Hogue [1]; 6. 40B-Wayne Braun Jr [7]; 7. 9-Cole Hill [8]; 8. (DNF) 2B-Nicholas Hazelton [4]

Heat 1 (8 laps) 1. 5R-George Richards [1]; 2. 43R-Todd Roshell [4]; 3. 49-Dean Pronschinske [2]; 4. 2B-Nicholas Hazelton [5]; 5. 28-Stefan Hogue [6]; 6. 66T-James Thur [8]; 7. 40B-Wayne Braun Jr [7]; 8. 9-Cole Hill [3]

Eagle Valley Speedway Hornets Feature (12 laps) 1. 9-Kasey Gross [1]; 2. 91-Sean Svee [3]; 3. 36-Jason Junker [5]; 4. 37-Travis Hoff [6]; 5. 76-Jake Halterman [7]; 6. 33-Mark Schoone [9]; 7. 14B-Lucas Brackin [4]; 8. 4-Dan Prissel [8]; 9. 59H-Jason Helegson [2]; 10. X7-Chad Halterman [11]; 11. 67-Jason Holte [13]; 12. 5-Seidler Kelsey [10]; 13. (DNF) 69H-Adam Hover [12]

Heat 1 (8 laps) 1. 36-Jason Junker [5]; 2. 91-Sean Svee [3]; 3. 4-Dan Prissel [1]; 4. 76-Jake Halterman [2]; 5. 33-Mark Schoone [7]; 6. X7-Chad Halterman [6]; 7. 69H-Adam Hover [4]

Heat 2 (8 laps) 1. 9-Kasey Gross [6]; 2. 59H-Jason Helegson [3]; 3. 37-Travis Hoff [5]; 4. 14B-Lucas Brackin [4]; 5. 5-Seidler Kelsey [1]; (DNS) 67-Jason Holte