Hudson man arrested after causing multiple car crash west of Barron

Barron County (WQOW) - Police responded to a multiple, head-on crash west of Barron on Sunday.

According to a press release, Barron County sheriff's deputies said 47-year-old Thomas Elich, from Hudson, was driving a Chevy Impala westbound on Highway 8 when he crossed the center line and hit 21-year-old Monica Waite, from Cumberland, who was traveling eastbound on Highway 8 in a Ford Focus.

Authorities said the crash resulted in Waite's car hitting a Toyota Prius, traveling east bound that was occupied by 78-year-old Eugene Koci and 76-year-old Mary Ann Koci, both from Eau Claire.

Police said Waite and the Koci's were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities said Elich was arrested for possession of synthetic THC & paraphernalia and injury by intoxicated use of vehicle. They said he is currently being held in the Barron County Jail.