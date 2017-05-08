Former "Bachelor" star charged in deadly hit and run

Iowa (WQOW) - Chris Soules, former star of “The Bachelor”, has now been charged with "hit and run, resulting in death" in Iowa.

It is a felony charge. In April, investigators said his truck ran into the back of a tractor, the man driving that tractor died.

Last week, his attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case, saying Soules offered "reasonable assistance" after the crash. They pointed to the 911 call he made to report the crash.

Law enforcement officers said Soules left before they got to the scene. Prosecutors said also Soules wasn't clear about the facts and circumstances surrounding what happened, including his "level of intoxication" and explaining the empty and open alcoholic beverages in and around his truck that he was seen buying at a convenience store shortly before the crash.