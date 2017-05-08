DOT: Share the road with motorcycles

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Warm weather might mean more people will be cruising on the road on just two wheels.

With May being National Motorcycle Safety Awareness month, traffic safety officials are asking drivers and motorcyclists to share the road and be careful. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in Wisconsin, there are more than 550,000 residents who hold a motorcycle license or permit.

“We’re reminding car and truck drivers to be alert for motorcycles especially at intersections, when making turns and lane changes,” said David Pabst, Director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety. “At the same time, we’re urging motorcyclists to always wear protective equipment, get properly licensed, and consider taking a motorcycle safety course appropriate for their skill level.”

In 2016, the DOT said 82 motorcycle riders and passengers died in traffic crashes across the state.

“Motorcyclists must obey all traffic laws, such as speed limits, and never ride impaired,” Pabst said. “They should always wear clothing and gear that is protective and conspicuous, including a helmet that meets or exceeds US DOT standards. Tragically, about 75 percent of motorcyclists who died in crashes from 2010 to 2014 were not wearing helmets.”

Pabst said safety on the roadways requires everyone to do their part: check the position of a motorcycle at least two or three times before proceeding through an intersection or making a turn.