DEVELOPING: Eau Claire fire crews battling house fire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire fire crews are battling a house fire in Eau Claire at this hour.

According to a tweet on its Twitter page, the Eau Claire Fire Department said crews are fighting flames at a property on the 1500 block of East Madison Street in Eau Claire.

News 18 has a reporter on scene, who said East Madison Street and Spring Street are closed to traffic at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us on-air and online for the latest information.