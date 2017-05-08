DEVELOPING: Eau Claire fire crews battling house fire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire fire crews are battling a house fire in Eau Claire at this hour.
According to a tweet on its Twitter page, the Eau Claire Fire Department said crews are fighting flames at a property on the 1500 block of East Madison Street in Eau Claire.
News 18 has a reporter on scene, who said East Madison Street and Spring Street are closed to traffic at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with us on-air and online for the latest information.
Crews working structure fire 1500 block of E Madison St. Multiple lines stretched conducting primary searches.— Eau Claire Fire Dept (@EauClaireFire) May 8, 2017
