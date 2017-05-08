UPDATE: 13 people displaced after fire on Eau Claire's East Madison Street

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire firefighters battled a blaze at a home on East Madison Street Monday afternoon.

Tony Biasi, with the Eau Claire Fire Department, said the call came in a little after 2:30 p.m. with reports that people were trapped on the second floor of that complex:

"Prior to the fire department's arrival – or just as the fire department was arriving – some neighbors got a ladder and some contractors down the street that used their Bobcat with a bucket to rescue people off that second floor balcony out front."

Fire crews said fire and smoke prevented those people from getting to their exit, but everyone in that complex was able to make it out safely. Crews cut a ventilation hole in the roof to allow some of the heat to escape.

Firefighters said 13 residents were displaced, and the Red Cross was on scene to help.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 on-air and online for the latest information.

Posted on May 8, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire fire crews are battling a house fire in Eau Claire at this hour.

According to a tweet on its Twitter page, the Eau Claire Fire Department said crews are fighting flames at a property on the 1500 block of East Madison Street in Eau Claire.

News 18 has a reporter on scene, who said East Madison Street and Spring Street are closed to traffic at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us on-air and online for the latest information.