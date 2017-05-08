New study shows increase in Eau Claire County tick population

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you have seen an increase in ticks so far this year, you are not alone.



It seems like the ticks are coming out of the woodwork this year. In fact, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department has already collected 123 ticks in 2017. That's three times as many as they were able to gather one year ago.

Savannah Bergman, a chemist microbiologist for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said the increase could be due to a warmer winter, and an increase in the mouse population with the rodents serving as a food source for ticks.



Even more alarming is a three year report just completed by the health department, which studied ticks in Eau Claire County from 2014 to 2016.



The study shows nearly 900 ticks were collected in those three years with nearly 42 percent of them testing positive for Lyme Disease.



Bergman said it appears this is a problem she doesn't see ending any time soon, and with about 50 people testing positive for the disease each year in our county, the focus turns to prevention.



"We definitely looked at climate patterns and the fact that we have a lot of rural areas," Bergman said. "So, a lot of our walking paths and bike trails and we have a lot of wooded areas and that definitely helps."



She said there are ways to protect yourself, including limiting the amount of time you spend in the woods



If you do venture out, it is recommended you apply insect repellent to your clothes, performing daily tick checks on yourself, family and pets. Also, make sure you shower as soon as you get inside to rinse away any ticks.



Officials said if you feel any symptoms of a tick-borne illness, like rashes, fevers or muscle pains after spending time in the outdoors, you should contact a medical professional.