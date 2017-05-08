LATEST: Eau Claire pagoda to be saved, storage facility located

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An iconic piece of Eau Claire history is going to be saved thanks to some local businesses.

The pagoda structure from the former Woo's Pagoda restaurant has been sitting outside Banbury Place since 2014 after the Chippewa Valley Museum rescued the structure when the restaurant was being torn down.

The museum had until May 15 to find a new storage location, and now, according to Nick White, with The Local Lounge and Live in Eau Claire, Chippewa Valley Door Company has agreed to house the pagoda while Live in Eau Claire restores it.

White said the plan is to have it permanently located at The Local Lounge. To help offset costs of the project, The Local Lounge is hosting a fundraising meal Tuesday, May 9 starting at 5 p.m.

The menu will feature recipes from the Woo family and art that decorated the restaurant. White said it's all aimed at keeping history alive in the city.

"Woo's was a staple here in Eau Claire. People gave directions all the time from the pagoda to get downtown and kinda similar to what we did with the (Seahorse Inn). We want to pay homage to the history of Eau Claire," White said.

The event for Tuesday night is sold out. But, if you want to make a donation to the restoration project, you can contact the Chippewa Valley Museum.