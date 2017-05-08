"Be Aware" in Eau Claire: a new effort to fight human trafficking

A new effort to fight human trafficking is the first of its kind in Wisconsin.

Fierce Freedom is teaming up with the Eau Claire Police Department and Visit Eau Claire to develop a curriculum called, "Be Aware". It trains hotel staff to spot signs of human trafficking and rates hotels on how aggressive they are in the fight against trafficking. There are 16 hotels within the Chippewa Valley that have started the certification process to "Be Aware".

"We've been working on getting everything up and running to start off the summer season of busy hotels, and in our area, music fests, you know a lot of the hotels sell out for music fests and we want to make sure that it's the good business that coming into town, not the bad business." said Jodi Emerson, Director of Public Policy and Community Relations at Fierce Freedom.

Organizers expect to have the hotel ratings on their website by Memorial Day.