Eau Claire florists warn of online flower ordering scams

Eau Claire (WQOW)- If picking out a blossoming bouquet is on your to-do list before Mother's Day, experts are sowing seeds of warning about placing orders online.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said questionable floral shops continue to sprout online. Some companies place ads listing local addresses and phone numbers when they are actually just coordinating the purchase and delivery of goods from some place else, from behind a computer screen and possible even out of state.

In Eau Claire, florists said it's an issue they see all the time. Many of these online companies keep a majority of the proceeds for themselves, and that's why the flowers that show up on your doorstep often times don't look like the flowers you saw online.

"What they do is they take a huge percentage off the order so when you think you're spending $100, we are trying to fill that with only $40 or $50, because they've taken a huge service fee off, they say the delivery maybe is $10 but our delivery is only $7.95. It's a huge rip off, you're paying way too much for what you're actually getting," said Angie Willier, May's Floral garden manager.

May's Floral said they don't accept orders when they know they're coming from one of these third parties. Staff said the best thing to do it just contact a local florist directly, even if you're ordering flowers to be delivered in another state.

May's Floral said they pay to be part of a database, along with thousands of other shops around the country. That way, if you don't know a local florist in the town you're shopping for, you can place an order at May's, it will get to where it needs to go and you'll get peace of mind.