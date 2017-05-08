Eau Claire City Council weighs ordinance to limit structures on boulevards

Eau Claire (WQOW)- A change to the city's books could keep the space in front of your house clear of future developments.

The Eau Claire City Council will be considering a new ordinance that would regulate what kind of structures can be build in public right of ways, like boulevards and sidewalks.

City staff said they've received requests to build large utility structures in residential areas, and right now, there's no ordinance prohibiting them. The city said the new ordinance is meant to be proactive to keep the public areas clear and safe.

"In the past we've had smaller wood poles that people are more accustomed to seeing in their front yards or in the right-of-way area. And, now we have these very large structures that are heavier, taller, present more of a risk to public safety through falling down or blocking sight distance for pedestrians, or just creating a hazard that if your car runs in to, would be immoveable object that would present a hazard to the motorist, too," said Eau Claire City Engineer Dave Solberg.

The city said the ordinance does not apply to any maintenance that existing structures may need or those proposed on private property. The city council is holding a public hearing on the ordinance on Monday night. The council is scheduled to vote on it Tuesday.