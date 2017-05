Columbus, Ohio (WQOW) -- Altoona product Gabby Curtis is off to a good start at the NCAA Women's Golf Columbus Regional.



Curtis, a junior at Wisconsin, is in a two-way tie for second after one round, just two strokes off the lead.



The second round is scheduled for Tuesday.



NCAA Women's Golf Columbus Regional leaderboard:

http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=player&tid=13220