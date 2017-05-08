Expert: Spring most dangerous time for farming

In the wake of the deaths of two farmers in the local area just last week, experts are weighing-in on the dangers of the industry.

Agricultural Educator Dan Marzu with UW-Extension said spring is the busiest time of year for farmers, and could potentially be the most dangerous.

"We have a short growing season. So it's really a time crunch to make sure those crops are in the ground early enough," Marzu said. "You just get used to working around the machines."

Marzu adds that proper safety could potentially save a life, but there is always the unknown danger that presents itself in one of the world's most dangerous professions.

"There are some freak accidents that do happen, but most of the things we encounter on the farm are preventable," he said. "Farmers are trying to be safe as they can."

Sam Zimmermann of On-Q Holsteins Farm said that even though it's a busy time of year, he tried to remain vigilant to avoid any tragedies.

"If it possibly can happen, you don't want to go down that road," said Zimmermann, a Marathon County dairy farmer. "It's scary at times but it's the labor of love working here on the farm."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed farming as one of the most hazardous industries in the county, with 167 workers hurt on a farm every day.