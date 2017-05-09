1 treated at Eau Claire fire Monday night

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire Fire and Rescue responded to a fire around 10:30 Monday night. The fire department says they responded to a fire at a four-plex at 4424 Heartland Drive West, that's just west of Pine Meadow Golf Course.

When crews got there they said smoke was coming from the garage and roof of an end unit. The fire was found in the basement. They say they quickly put it out, but it still caused around $75,000 in damage. Smoke damage was also reported at a next door unit.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.