Adopt-A-Pet: Sawyer

Meet our Pet of the Day: Sawyer!

Sawyer is a female, one year old cat who is already spayed. She has a lot of color and is very playful, spunky, and outgoing. She arrived as a stray in late March. Sawyer has a couple extra toes, and is a polydactyl.

If you're interested in Sawyer, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.