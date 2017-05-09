Adopt-A-Pet: Sawyer

Meet our Pet of the Day: Sawyer!
Sawyer is a female, one year old cat who is already spayed. She has a lot of color and is very playful, spunky, and outgoing. She arrived as a stray in late March. Sawyer has a couple extra toes, and is a polydactyl.
If you're interested in Sawyer, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.
