Adopt-A-Pet: Sawyer - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Adopt-A-Pet: Sawyer

Posted:

Meet our Pet of the Day: Sawyer!

Sawyer is a female, one year old cat who is already spayed. She has a lot of color and is very playful, spunky, and outgoing. She arrived as a stray in late March. Sawyer has a couple extra toes, and is a polydactyl. 

If you're interested in Sawyer, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.