LATEST: Bond set for Siren man accused of threats to Burnett County schools

Wisconsin (WQOW) - A court date has been set for a Siren man, who is accused of making threats and causing all schools in Burnett County to be on lock down, including the evacuation and closure of Grantsburg School District on Tuesday.

19-year-old Jacob Aaron Wicklund, from Siren, is facing charges of terrorist threats and disorderly conduct.

According to court documents, cash bond for Wicklund was set at $5,000 on Wednesday. The documents also stated he cannot have contact with the Grantsburg School District, Siren School District, the Burnett County Alternative Learning Center and School District of Webster. Wicklund also cannot possess dangerous weapons or firearms and must maintain absolute sobriety.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.

Posted on May 9, 2017:

Grantsburg (WQOW) – A person is in custody after several school districts in northwestern Wisconsin closed or were on lock down Tuesday due to a threat.

According to a criminal complaint News 18 obtained, 19-year-old Jacob Aaron Wicklund, from Siren, is facing charges of terrorist threats and disorderly conduct.

In the complaint, a Burnett County sheriff's deputy spoke with Wicklund's stepfather, Collin Wicklund, who said on Tuesday morning, people were forwarding him messages that his stepson, Jacob, posted messages to a private room on Facebook called “Confessions of Mine”.

The criminal complaint said the messages posted included:

“This is the day I've decided to become a school shooter”

“You (expletive) will get the justice you deserve. I will as well, but I'll tell you now-it's not jail.”

Collin said Jacob is bi-polar and had drug and alcohol issues. According to the criminal complaint, Collin said in the past, Jacob would follow through on his threats and “this scared him”.

In a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office, Wicklund could face imprisonment of up to three years and 9 months in prison and up to $11,000 in fines.

According to a press release from the Burnett County District Attorney's Office, the social media posts resulted in the closing or lock down of all schools in Burnett County, including the Grantsburg School District which closed and evacuated; the School District of Siren and School District of Webster were on lock down, but classes were back in session shortly after the lock down was lifted.

Posted on May 9, 2017:

Grantsburg, Wis. (WQOW) - A school district in Wisconsin is closed Tuesday after an unspecified threat.

According to Joni Burgin, the superintendent of the Grantsburg School District:

Schools will be closed today due to a safety threat that needs to be investigated.

Burgin said in the district's Facebook post for parents to not send students to school on Tuesday. She said bus drivers have been asked to bring students back home.