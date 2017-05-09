NEW INFORMATION: Siren man accused of threats to Grantsburg, Siren schools charged

Grantsburg (WQOW) – A person is in custody after three school districts in northwestern Wisconsin closed or were on lock down Tuesday due to a threat.

According to a criminal complaint News 18 obtained, 19-year-old Jacob Aaron Wicklund, from Siren, is facing charges of terrorist threats and disorderly conduct.

In the complaint, a Burnett County sheriff's deputy spoke with Wicklund's stepfather, Collin Wicklund, who said on Tuesday morning, people were forwarding him messages that his stepson, Jacob, posted messages to a private room on Facebook called “Confessions of Mine”.

The criminal complaint said the messages posted included:

“This is the day I've decided to become a school shooter”

“You (expletive) will get the justice you deserve. I will as well, but I'll tell you now-it's not jail.”

Collin said Jacob is bi-polar and had drug and alcohol issues. According to the criminal complaint, Collin said in the past, Jacob would follow through on his threats and “this scared him”.

As the result of the postings and threats, the Grantsburg School District closed and evacuated. The School District of Siren and School District of Webster were on lock down, but classes were back in session shortly after the lock down was lifted.

Posted on May 9, 2017:

Grantsburg, Wis. (WQOW) - A school district in Wisconsin is closed Tuesday after an unspecified threat.

According to Joni Burgin, the superintendent of the Grantsburg School District:

Schools will be closed today due to a safety threat that needs to be investigated.

Burgin said in the district's Facebook post for parents to not send students to school on Tuesday. She said bus drivers have been asked to bring students back home.