UPDATE: Incident of man on roof ends peacefully, police say

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A situation on North Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls has ended peacefully.

The Chippewa Falls Police and Chippewa County Sheriff's departments were on scene shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday involving a man on the roof of Sokup Market, located near Spruce Street and Bridge Street.

Police said the man was in "emotional distress", and after an hour of negotiations, the man finally came down from the rooftop. Authorities said power had to be shut off for most of North Bridge Street since there were power lines where the man was located.

Several streets, including Cedar, Bridge and Spruce streets, were closed to traffic but have reopened.

Posted on May 9, 2017:

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Local police are on scene of an incident in Chippewa Falls.

According to its Facebook post, the Chippewa Falls Police Department said:

"Police are out with a developing incident involving a man on the roof near Spruce St. at Bridge St. in the city."

Police are asking you to avoid the area of North Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls.

