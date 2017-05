Washington, D.C. (WQOW) - Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are holding a joint press conference at this hour.

Baldwin and Sanders are introducing legislation to protect retirement plans and prevent the pension cuts of up to 10 million workers and retirees.

Their legislation, "The Keep Our Pension Promises Act", would reverse a provision passed in 2014, which they said could result in deep pension cuts for millions of retirees and workers in multi-employer pension plans.