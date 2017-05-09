Sex offender to be released in Neillsville on May 16

Neillsville (WQOW) - A sex offender will be released into the Neillsville community next Tuesday.

In a press release, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Mark "El Marco" M. Davis will be released on Tuesday, May 16 and will reside on Miller Avenue in Neillsville.

Police said Davis was in prison for third degree sexual assault of an elderly female.

Authorities said Davis will be supervised by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. They said he will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, and he will not be allowed to enter taverns, bars or liquor stores and must not consume alcohol. He will be on electronic monitoring and registered as a sex offender for life.