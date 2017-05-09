Shaq for Milwaukee County Sheriff?

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal plans to run for sheriff in 2020, according to Sports Illustrated.

O'Neal hasn't said where he would run for sheriff, but Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is hoping he'll head north.

Abele retweeted O'Neal on Monday saying, "Hey Shaq, Milwaukee is a great place to live."

O'Neal has said the run isn't about politics, but bringing people together.

The basketball star has residency in Florida and Georgia.