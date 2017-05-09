Wisconsin DNR offers bottled water for contaminated wells

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is making emergency bottled water available when private wells are contaminated by livestock manure.

DNR spokesman Jim Dick said Tuesday that the department wanted to get the program running before the spring farm spreading season begins and to help private well owners in Kewaunee County whose water is contaminated.

One third of wells in that northeastern county tested positive for salmonella or rotavirus last year.

Under the program, if the DNR determines a well has been contaminated the affected people could receive a temporary supply of state-funded bottled water. Details on who qualifies and how to access the program are on DNR's website.

Environmental groups and people in areas with large livestock operations have long pressured the DNR for such a program.