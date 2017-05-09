Do you have any Mother's Day plans?

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Are you looking for some events to celebrate Mother's Day? Here is a list of what's happening in the Chippewa Valley:

Children's Museum of Eau Claire - Celebrate the special woman in your life with a day of play, FREE for moms and grandmas on Saturday or Sunday for the special deal.

Chippewa Valley Museum - "Mommy & Me Painting Party" on Saturday, May 13 with step-by-step instructions to complete a sunflower-themed masterpiece, $15 per person for museum members and $20 for non-members, Open to kids ages 3-18 with their adult.

Down to Earth Garden Center - Stroll through the greenhouse and garden grounds. Mom receives a free Abdallah Chocolate, while supplies last.

Mother's Day Pancake Breakfast & Raflle - Sacred Heart of Jesus-St. Patrick's Parish is hosting a pancake breakfast and basket raffle on Sunday, May 14 from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Breakfast includes: chocolate fondue fountain with fruit, pancakes, eggs, sausage, fruit cups, juice, milk and coffee. Cost is $6 for adults, $4 for children or $45 for the family. Basket raffle tickets are $1 for 1 ticket, $10 for 15 tickets and $20 for wingspan of tickets.

The Florian Gardens Annual Mother's Day Brunch - Enjoy live music by a harpist and brunch on Sunday, May 14 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Brunch includes: scrambled eggs, waffles, skillet potatoes, sausage links, glazed ham, mashed potatoes, tortellini, Italian meatballs, baked cod, mac & cheese, vegetables, salad bar and an assortment of cheese and beverages. Cost is $22.95 for adults, $19.95 for seniors (65+) and $9.95 for children (5-10). Reservations are required.

Mother's Day Brunch - 29 Pines Hotel and Convention Center in Eau Claire is hosting a Mother's Day Brunch on Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free mimosas for mom. Brunch includes: scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, muffins and danishes, cheesy veggies, mashed potatoes, fruit salad, salad bar and ice cream sundae. Cost is $15.99 for adults, $13.99 for seniors (60+) and $3.99 for children. Reservations are encouraged as walk-ins are limited.