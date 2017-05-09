St. Croix Co. sheriff resigns, Gov. Walker seeks applicants - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

St. Croix Co. sheriff resigns, Gov. Walker seeks applicants

Posted:

Madison (WQOW) - Governor Scott Walker is seeking applicants to fill a vacant sheriff position in western Wisconsin.

In a press release, Walker said Sheriff John Shilts, St. Croix County's current sheriff, is resigning.

Walker's office said the new sheriff will begin serving July 14 and will complete a term ending January 7, 2019. His office said an applicant is not required to reside in St. Croix County at the time the appointment becomes effective.

