WQOW Part time Sports/News Videographer

WQOW, the Emmy-award-winning ABC affiliate in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is looking for a videographer to shoot and edit local news and sports for our daily newscasts and our website.
WQOW carries all of the Green Bay Packers’ pre-season games. We also televise a local college football game each fall. But the major focus is local high school sports.
Candidates must have experience shooting and editing video to professional standards and a basic knowledge of journalism.
Approximately 20 hours per week, including some nights and weekends.
Send resume and a link to your reel to:
Bob Bradovich
Sports Director bbradovich@wqow.com
WQOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V
