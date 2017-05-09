WQOW Part time Sports/News Videographer - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

WQOW, the Emmy-award-winning ABC affiliate in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is looking for a videographer to shoot and edit local news and sports for our daily newscasts and our website.

WQOW carries all of the Green Bay Packers’ pre-season games. We also televise a local college football game each fall. But the major focus is local high school sports.

Candidates must have experience shooting and editing video to professional standards and a basic knowledge of journalism.

Approximately 20 hours per week, including some nights and weekends.

Send resume and a link to your reel to:

Bob Bradovich

Sports Director bbradovich@wqow.com

WQOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V

