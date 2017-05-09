City of Eau Claire sues landlord for not maintaining properties

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A fire Monday on East Madison Street left 13 people without a home, and while the cause of the fire is still being investigated, News 18 knows the owner of the property is already in hot water with the City of Eau Claire.



The city filed a suit in 2016 against Corinna Cigan, who owns several rental properties around Eau Claire, including the duplex that caught fire on East Madison Street on Monday.



Again, as of May 9, there is no sign of any wrong doing by anyone, including Cigan in Monday's fire.



News 18 sat down with Eau Claire Assistant City Attorney Doug Hoffer to talk about the ongoing lawsuit against Cigan that centers around allegations of neglect at other Eau Claire properties she owns.



The city filed the suit late 2016 accusing Cigan of several housing code violations, like deteriorated front doors, plumbing leaks, bed bugs and mildew. It was also discovered that smoke detectors were not working at the rental properties in question, but that has since been corrected.



The city first started investigating two properties owned by Cigan on Eldorado Boulevard in 2015.

Hoffer said Cigan did not make any attempt to fix the problems, and one year after the buildings were inspected by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department along with the building and fire inspectors, they did not see improvements, so the city filed the lawsuit.



The lawsuit asks for a daily penalty for each problem at the facilities. Hoffer said Cigan is looking at more than $1 million in fines at this point.



"Our main goal is to try and persuade her to bring the properties into compliance because it does have an impact on the quality of life for the residents that live in those locations," Hoffer said. "To date, we really haven't seen significant progress at either location."



News 18 attempted to reach out to Cigan's attorney for comment but have not heard back. News 18 also called a number listed on a "For Rent" sign at the Eldorado properties, but the voice mail box was full.