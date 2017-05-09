US again warns against travel to North Korea after new detentions

Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.

Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 election

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the Russians

The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartment

DA: Suspect in doctors' slaying did not shoot at police

The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim ban

President Donald Trump's go-it-alone foreign policy is weakening America's standing at a time of tumult in the world, Kofi Annan tells The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview

A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central Indiana

A techno-infused opera about the life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has earned the financial backing of opera companies in San Francisco and Seattle.

The Trump administration is hunting for evidence of crimes committed by Haitian immigrants as it decides their future in the United States.

An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.

A judge is set to hear arguments in a push by lawyers for former NFL star Aaron Hernandez to erase his conviction in a 2013 murder.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray says he is dropping his re-election bid following allegations by four men that he sexually abused them when they were teenagers decades ago.

Philadelphia prosecutors say the speeding Amtrak engineer involved in a derailment that killed eight people and injured about 200 others won't be charged because they can't prove he acted with "conscious disregard.".

Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.

Dozens of universities and organizations that applied for grants to help young people from poor families prepare for college were turned down by the U.S. Education Department because they didn't double-space the applications or made other similar mistakes.

Police say the man suspected of slaying two engaged Boston doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium once held a security job there.

Suspect in doctors' slayings once worked at their posh condo

A Minnesota man who hoped to become a deacon in the Roman Catholic Church is accusing his bishop of blackmailing him into keeping about being abused decades earlier by a beloved priest.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The State Department is strongly warning U.S. citizens against traveling to North Korea after the reported recent detention of two Korean-Americans who had taught at a university there.

Despite long-standing animosity between Washington and Pyongyang, and the lack of diplomatic relations, Americans are still free to travel there.

The travel warning issued Tuesday updates long-standing advice that Americans "are at serious risk of arrest and long-term detention under North Korea's system of law enforcement."

It said that North Korea threatens to treat American detainees in accordance with the nation's "wartime law."

Four U.S. citizens are currently thought to be in custody in North Korea. The two latest detainees had both taught at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology.